At least 90 shots fired in deadly West Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police say two men are dead and a teenage girl was injured in a shooting at 60th & Walnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say they got the call of a shooting around 10:30 on Sunday night. Investigators say there was a 4th of July gathering in that area when someone starting firing gunshots.

Bullets struck a 22 year-old man and a 23 year-old man. Both died from their injuries. Police say that a teenage girl was also shot multiple times. In total, police say more than 90 shots were fired. It’s not yet clear how many people may have been firing shots. Daylight on Monday revealed bullet holes in nearby store fronts.

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting nearby at along the 5900 block of Hazel Street. According to investigators, someone shot a 20 year old man there around 2:30am on Monday. He later died.

Police have not made any arrests. There is no word on a motive in either shooting.