As Unemployment Soars, Is Now The Time To Launch Your Own Business?

Mary Jacobs, founder of The Women’s Excelerator and author of Sales Strategies for New Women Entrepreneurs: Successfully Transitioning from Employee to Entrepreneur, joined us to disuss starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tips
- Write a Business Plan that is a working document.
- Don’t write once and file it – keep updating it.
- Review your Business Narrative that focuses on your 3 E’s. Experience, Expertise and Education.
- Know your Value Proposition so your customers understand what they will get by working with you.
- Get comfortable talking about yourself, your accomplishments and communicate in an authentic way that feels right for you. It’s okay to brag a little, even if it doesn’t feel natural.