As a “Thanks” to School Staff; Hallmark will give away Free Cards

As a thank you to teachers, bus drivers, coaches, custodians, counselors or any other school staff member, Hallmark will be giving away nearly 1-million free cards to those who want to thank educators and school staff for their hard work during the covid-19 pandemic.

The pack of 3 cards will include a , “You make the world a better place card,” which will allow card-givers to add their own personal touch.

Hallmark’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsey Roy states, “Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the sincere connection between teachers and their students.”

Cards are available on Hallmark’s website on a first come first serve basis.