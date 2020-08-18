Arrests made in 20-year death investigation of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay; family responds

Two men are now charged with murder in the death of a beloved member of the hip-hop group, Run D.M.C.

Authorities say Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington shot and killed “Jam Master Jay”, born Jason Mizell in 2002.

The shooting occurred at a recording studio in Queens, New York.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Jordan and Washington allegedly conspired to kill the DJ in retaliation for a drug dispute.

The Run-D.M.C. official Twitter account posted a statement from the Mizell family upon hearing the news. It is posted below.

https://twitter.com/OfficialRunDMC/status/1295566591090884609