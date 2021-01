Arnold’s Family Fun Center in Oaks, PA officially reopens to the public on Friday, January 8th at 3 p.m. It was closed for several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Visitors will get to enjoy go karts, laser tag, a huge selection of arcade games and more.

The American Treasure Tour Museum also reopens on Friday, January 8th. It is a collection vintage artifacts and other cool memorabilia from pop culture.

Our Khiree Stewart explored both places!

