Are you a Small Business in Need of Financial Support? Camden County has $20 Million!

Camden County Freeholders grant funding program for small businesses launches July 23rd!

The county has received federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say that moving forward the grants have the potential to provide a business owner with up to $10,000 for COVID caused or related expenses.”

Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. joined us to tell us more about how you can apply. Visit their website for more information.