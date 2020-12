Ardmore is preparing for its Christmas on Cricket event.

The event will happen in downtown Ardmore on Sunday, December 13th. The morning will be filled with holiday tunes, ornament making, hot chocolate, and cookies, and a special storytime.

On top of that, Ardmore is encouraging people to shop local with its “Holiday Rally for Ardmore” promotion.

Our Khiree Stewart visited Lulu’s Casita, Past*Present*Future, and Delice et Chocolat to talk about the events and learn how to make macaroons!