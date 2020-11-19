Archdiocese of Philadelphia announces School Closures

Bishop McDevitt High School| Wyncote, Pennsylvania

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Philadelphia and Bishop McDevitt High School located in Montgomery County will close at the end of the 2021 academic year.

According to the Archdiocese, Hallahan is operating only at 36% of its building capacity, while Mcdevitt is operating at 40% capacity.

Both schools are experiencing enrollment declines since they peaked at around 2,000 students 50 years ago, which have increased since 2000. While Hallahan’s enrollment in that year stood at 620 and McDevitt’s at 789, their enrollment both currently hovers at around 400.

Both schools are expected to see enrollment declines in the future. This decline will eventually increase tuition rates in order to cover building operating expenses, which will create debt for families states, Faith in the Future.

Hallahan Catholic Girls High School| Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Across the archdiocesan high school system requests for tuition assistance are up 46% over last year and many families are seeking financial aid for the first time.

This trend has resulted in a severe strain on available financial aid resources.

Archbishop Pérez referenced the current health and economic crisis of the coronavirus pandemic as a moment “of extreme difficulty,” it did not cause the schools’ closure but does underscore the need for action, according to Faith in the Future.

Students who are affected by these closures are able to enroll at any nearby Catholic high school for Fall 2021 school year. The Archdiocese will provide “individualized transition plans” for families.

The decision to close both schools comes with “great sadness,” said Archbishop Perez.