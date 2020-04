During a time like this, making sure you are checking in with your mental health is important.

April is Stress Awareness Month, and April 16th is Stress Awareness Day.

Here are some top tips from Dr. Alok Trivedi, Founder of Aligned Performance Institute.

Focus on your breathing

Take a break and focus on self-care

Be more fluid and go with the flow

Give yourself something to look forward to

Get information from reliable sources and limit time on social media