Apple Urges Iphone and Ipad Users to Update Operating System Software to Avoid Possible Hack.

Apple is urging Iphone and Ipad users to update the software on their devices due to a possible security breach.

The company did not go in to details on its support page regarding the security flaw, only mentioning, “Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred.”

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel,” the nerve center of Apple’s operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The security flaws impact the iPhone 6s and later, the iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad mini 4 and later, and the iPod touch (7th generation).

Software updates are now available for users to download.