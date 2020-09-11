Kicking off this September, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) will host their 13th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series. Typically held in more than 90 locations across the country and around the world, this year’s race series will have a much bigger focus on the opportunity for runners to participate virtually. The race series is dedicated to uniting communities to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who dedicate their lives to serving others.