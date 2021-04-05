Andalusia opens for spring season

Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum is open for the season! Visitors can tour the stunning, lush property overlooking the Delaware River.

The 65-acre picturesque estate contains the Biddle family’s early 19th-century Greek Revival home, surrounded by spectacular formal gardens. This Bucks County riverfront estate and National Historic Landmark, located just 13 miles from Philadelphia, is an ideal day trip for those looking to spend time outdoors with plenty of space for social distancing.

The gardens are open to the public Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Reservations must be made online in advance to reserve your time.