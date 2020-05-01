An Author Shares Coping With The Loss of Things We Once Took For Granted

Mary Odgers, author and life coach joins us and offers words of wisdom for rediscovering life’s beauty for all those struggling to find joy in these painful times.
- Accept that there are things we cannot change. Doing so brings a unique joy of its own.
- Believe that with time and awareness we can continue to evolve and grow. Life can go on and be beautiful.
- Trust that the next chapter will be beautiful but different. We can’t change the past, but we can create a future of happiness and new joy.
- Know that everything we leave behind creates an enduring, vibrant legacy we can build upon.