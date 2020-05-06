Americans seeing more phone scams amid COVID-19 pandemic

While we are trying to stay safe health wise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we now need to be aware of another threat as well- scam calls.

Some of the top scams to look out for are those that offer testing and cure kits, home care and cleaning, cheap healthcare insurance, and student loans.

Robo-tech scams are also spiking across the nation. Those calls could offer fake information such as retail discounts, or pretend to be the IRS asking for information regarding your taxes or stimulus check.

70 million fraudulent calls impacted people in the Philadelphia area in April.

“Don’t pick up the phone if you don’t recognize the number,” said Mike Keegan, CEO of Transaction Network Services. “If it’s a legitimate call, they will leave you a voicemail.”

To protect yourself, visit FCC.gov for the latest information on these scam calls.