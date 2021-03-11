American Airlines is Cancelling 13,000 Furloughs

Last month 13,000 American Airline employees received notices that they would be furloughed, now those same workers will soon be able to return to work.

CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees that after congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs.

“To those who had received notices warning of furloughs: those are happily canceled, you can tear them up!” the letter read.

“If you see your local Congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day,” it continued.

The Covid-19 relief bill is expected to save 27,000 airline jobs across the industry.

Earlier this week, American Airlines announced it is planning to issue $5 billion in bonds and seek a $2.5 billion loan backed by its frequent flyer program, funds it intends to use to pay back some of its debt used to help get through the coronavirus pandemic.