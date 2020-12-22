Amazon Temporarily closes New Jersey Warehouse due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon has ceased all operations at its Robbinsville, New Jersey warehouse due to increased asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

“Through our in-house COVID-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at PNE5 [the Robbinsville warehouse] and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution,” spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. “This is exactly why we built the program — to identify asymptomatic cases and ensure that we can take swift action to prevent spread.”

The closure of the warehouse will not affect package delivery and employees will still be compensated for missed shifts.

Located on the opposite side of the warehouse is the fulfillment center, which is still a busy hub for activity.

The warehouse is set to reopen on December 26th, 2020.