Amazon Offers Help to Biden Administration to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccinations

Amazon is offering to help the Biden Administration reach their goal of distributing 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in 100 days, which will help fight the pandemic.

Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, and one of the company’s highest-ranking executives, sent a letter to the president shortly after the inauguration on Wednesday.

“Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort,” wrote Clark.

The letter also calls for vaccinating Amazon employees, many of whom are essential workers as soon as possible.

“The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time,” writes Clark.

Amazon says they have an agreement with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to offer vaccines to employees on site.

The company wants the Biden administration to know if they do decide help is needed, Amazon is fully ready to assist.