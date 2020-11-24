Amazon offers Alternative Delivery Options during Holiday Season

As online orders increase this holiday season, Amazon is pushing holiday shoppers to retrieve their own packages from brick-and-morter retail locations and neighborhood “hubs.”

On Monday the company announced that shoppers nationwide can now have packages delivered to its bookstores, called Amazon books, or to one of its 4-star store locations.

Amazon also offers contactless pick-up points referred to as “hubs” for holiday orders. Hub locations are self service kiosks and pick up counters, located inside, or near local shops.

Amazon is also urging customers to use its “Amazon Day” delivery option. This option will allow shoppers to select one day during the week to have all of their packages delivered to cut down on boxes and multiple deliveries to a single address.

This year many customers and their families are opting to stay home so the challenge of keeping those special gifts under wraps from family, friends or loved ones is going to be greater than ever,” John Felton, vice president of Amazon’s global delivery services, said in a statement.

Amazon welcomes all help pertaining to deliveries, as large shippers are overwhelmed with the surge of pandemic online shopping along with this year’s holiday peak.

Amazon hopes its new implemented delivery options will help keep the holiday “spoiler free” for its customers.