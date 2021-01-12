AMAZON AND APPLE BANS SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE PARLER

Parler a social networking service founded in 2018, popular by conservatives has been dropped from Amazon and Apple.

Both Apple and Amazon believes the platform encourages violent behavior. According to reports, protestors used the app to spread the word about the violent attack on Capitol Hill last week.

Some users even used the social networking platform to upload horrific video footage of the riot.

Parler is mainly known as a free speech alternative for people who believe their views are censored on other social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Parler’s CEO John Matze says, “The removal of its services is an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet.” He also states, that his website may be down for weeks but he will rebuild the site from scratch.