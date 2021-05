All aboard the Wilmington & Western Railroad!

The Wilmington & Western Railroad’s 10-miles of track wind through some of the prettiest scenery in the tri-state area. Enjoy a ride on your choice of locomotive, either steam, diesel or doodlebug. During the trip you’ll learn the history of the railway and all about the train you’re on.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian took a trip to Wilmington, Delaware to check it out!