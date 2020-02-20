Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Childhood cancer nonprofit, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, is debuting a special coloring book in collaboration with local renowned pet artist, Jay McClellan. McClellan is famously known for his commissioned dog paintings that are featured at the White Dog Cafe restaurants throughout the Philadelphia area. Once complete, the coloring book will be sold at Alex's Shop and on Amazon.com, with all proceeds benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Share this story

Philly Feeds Foley

More Philly Feeds Foley

Monica Marvels

More Monica Marvels

Popular