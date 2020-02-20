Childhood cancer nonprofit, Alex'
s Lemonade Stand Foundation, is debuting a special coloring book in collaboration with local renowned pet artist, Jay McClellan. McClellan is famously known for his commissioned dog paintings that are featured at the White Dog Cafe restaurants throughout the Philadelphia area. Once complete, the coloring book will be sold at Alex's Shop and on Amazon.com, with all proceeds benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
