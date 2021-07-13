New Weber’s Drive-in opens in Stratford, serving classic food and some nostalgia

1950’s style drive-ins aren’t something you see every day. Drive-in lovers are in luck though because one just reopened at the shore.

Alex Butler stops by Weber’s in Stratford where you can drive right up for fries, floats, and more.

