Alex Bulter works out at Benefhiit Fitness

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking to get fit this summer but maybe you don’t have the time or the motivation. There’s a brand new gym in south jersey that hopes to motivate you!! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives