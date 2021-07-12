Alex Bulter works out at Benefhiit Fitness PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 12, 2021 / 11:03 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 12, 2021 / 11:03 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP If you’re looking to get fit this summer but maybe you don’t have the time or the motivation. There’s a brand new gym in south jersey that hopes to motivate you!! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction