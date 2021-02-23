Airbnb shooting leads to police chase; 4 arrested

A 24 year-old man is recovering after police say someone shot him in the head at an Airbnb.

Philadelphia police say it happened around 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

They said that a 24 year old man was staying in an Airbnb at the 2000 block of Titan Street.

Investigators say that someone fired seven shots into the house. One of the bullets struck the 24 year-old in the head.

Police say the victim was able to run out the backdoor of that home and into the parking lot of the 17th Police District. An officer took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police said that officers saw a red pickup truck leaving the scene and proceeded to and chase it.

During the chase, police say the truck crashed into a police wagon at 25th and Ritner Streets, then left that scene and crashed into two parked cars at the 2700 block of South Daily Street.

Investigators say that four men ran from the truck. Police were able to find and arrest all four men. Police say they found a handgun in that pickup truck.

Police say they are not sure if or why the shooter targeted the victim.