After Struggling During the Pandemic; Walgreens Expands into Financial Services

Walgreens may soon have a permanent home in your wallet.

Walgreens spokesperson recently announced they will be joining the credit card industry. The retail drugstore will roll out its own Walgreens branded credit card.

The card will be a part of the Mastercard network and issued by Synchrony. All cards will be linked to Walgreens new loyalty program called mywalgreens, and will offer reward points and benefits to its consumers for shopping at other retailers.

This move comes as the drugstore chain looks into new sources to create additional revenue to stay afloat during unprecedented times caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Walgreens is also in the works of launching a prepaid debit card for those who may not qualify for credit card services.

Credit cards are set to release later this year.