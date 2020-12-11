Adventure Aquarium offers holiday activities for the entire family PHL17 Morning News Posted: Dec 11, 2020 / 09:58 AM EST / Updated: Dec 11, 2020 / 09:58 AM EST The Adventure Aquarium is celebrating the holidays underwater! Guests can see the world’s largest underwater Christmas tree, get pictures with Santa Claus, and see Scuba Santa. Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction