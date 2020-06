Two baby sloths, Honey and Molasses are making their debut to the public at Adventure Aquarium in Camden!

The babies were born back in December. Now, the Aquarium wants you to be able to see them up close.

The Aquarium is hoping to re-open in July, but in the meantime, it is offering some online programs to those who want to check out our animal friends. Click here to learn more about Adventure Aquarium.