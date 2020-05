Thinking about adopting a furry friend while in quarantine?

Our area has seen an increase in fostering and adoption applications recently, according to Philadoptables.

Before you choose to adopt, Philadoptables suggests considering the following:

Will you be able to take care of a pet post-quarantine?

How can you change your daily routine to prepare a pet for when you return to work?

For more pet care tips or to foster or adopt a pet, visit Philadoptables.org.