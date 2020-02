Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Skittles!

She is a two-year-old friendly feline looking for a forever home. Skittles gets along with dogs, cats and kids.

She loves affection and is looking for a family who will show her lots of love.

You can find Skittles at Morris Animal Refuge.

Morris Animal Refuge will be holding their Annual Fur Ball on Friday, March 6 from 7-11pm at Belleve Philadelphia. Click here to buy tickets!