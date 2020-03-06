Adopt a Pet: Cookie & Trooper

Meet Cookie and Trooper!

They aren’t a bonded pair, but they are friends and they have the same foster dad! Both are up for adoption through the Pennsylvania SPCA.

At 14-years-old Cookie is looking for a family to help her live the rest of days feeling loved and safe. This little Chihuahua came from a not so great situation so while she is very loving and loves to snuggle she does take a little time to warm-up. Cookie would do best in a laid back patient home.

Trooper is much younger, only a few years old. She has a friendly personality and looks great in her rainbow shirt! Trooper wears a little t-shirt because she sometimes gets itchy skin and this helps to prevent her scratching. Otherwise she  is an easy, going curious girl.

