ADIDAS IS IN THE WORKS OF DEVELOPING PLANT-BASED LEATHER FOOTWEAR

Adidas is going plant-based.

The company announced it would be releasing a plant-based leather material to produce footwear. The leather alternative is made from Mycelium, which is part of a fungus.

The new material is one of several sustainability initiatives for Adidas, which has stated a goal to end plastic waste. Adidas revealed that in 2020, it produced 15 million pairs of shoes made from recycled plastic waste and said its goal is to produce 17 million pairs next year.

The plastic used to create the shoes was collected from beaches and coastal regions.

The company offers a vegan version of the Stan Smith, which is one of its most popular shoes and has remained committed to banning fur from its products.

Adidas have not yet released an official date to when the shoe will be available for purchase.

“Footwear — it’s the greatest challenge, if you will,” Eric Liedtke Adidas executive board member and brand head said. “You’ve got to take on the greatest challenge first and set the edge, or set the point on, bringing it to the rest of your product offering.”