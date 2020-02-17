Action Wellness Hosts Glamsino Royale: Cannes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glamsino Royale: Cannes is an annual event that transforms the Kimpton Hotel Palomar's top floors into a glamorous Cannes Film Festival-inspired casino scene, complete with chilled libations and delicious morsels created by the talented Chef Mack at Square 1682, and classic casino games.

The event raises funds to benefit Action Wellness so that the organization can continue to spread awareness and provide a wide range of services to people living with HIV and other chronic illnesses throughout Philadelphia.

Glamsino Royale: Cannes is on February 20, 2020 from 6pm - 9pm at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar. Tickets range from $40-$75 and can be bought online at this website.

To learn more, visit the Action Wellness website.

