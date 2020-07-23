Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University reopens this weekend

The Academy of Natural Sciences is reopening to its members on Friday.

Visitors will get to enjoy the museum’s Survival of the Slowest exhibit. Lulu, the two-toed sloth that captivated visitors and viewers of social media when she appeared wrapped in a blanket in the arms of her keeper, has grown to 17 inches from nose to rump and marked her first birthday on May 7. She will join a dozen other slow-moving animals in the show for the July 24 member opening.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to see more of what visitors can expect.

