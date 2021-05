A new report from AAA shows that almost 60% of Pennsylvania residents are planning to take a trip this summer.

In the Delaware Valley, the company predicts that Memorial Day weekend travel will hit numbers almost as high as we saw pre-pandemic.

But to take those trips, you’ll be digging deeper into your wallet because gas prices are on the rise.

Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic shared what to expect when it comes to travel and paying at the pump this upcoming season.