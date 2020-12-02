A new twist on ‘Last Christmas’ featuring George Michael’s original backup singers

1816 - The first savings bank in America opened, right here in Philly. It was the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society. The "PSFS" letters are still a part of the Philly skyline on what used to be the PSFS building. It is now a Loews Hotel.

1927 - The first Model A Ford was sold, for $385.

1988 - "The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad" hit movie theaters.

Birthdays:Nelly Furtado - 42Britney Spears - 39Aaron Rodgers - 37Charlie Puth - 29