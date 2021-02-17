A Heart Health Quiz with Weis Markets Dietician

February is American Heart Month! Making heart-smart food choices means including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean proteins, nuts, and seeds.

These are all foods that may lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and your overall risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, red meat should be limited, along with saturated and trans fats, added sugar, and sodium.

This morning Lyndi Wieand, RDN, LDN, from Weis Markets, joins us with a few foods that are heart-healthy for us. Lyndi even quizzes Demetria on which foods are more beneficial for heart health.