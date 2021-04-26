8 Students test positive for COVID-19 in Lower Merion

Lower Merion School District is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at Penn Valley Elementary. Eight classmates in second grade tested positive for the virus as well as two family members who were fully vaccinated.

The district says it has not seen any evidence of transmission beyond that classroom and all the students in the class have been quarantined since Friday.

As part of the investigation LMSD Operations Department did a full assessment of the heating, ventilation, and cooling system of the classroom involved in the outbreak. The inspection revealed that a manual damper within the ductwork above the ceiling was too far closed, meaning only 30 percent of the maximum air flow was getting into the room.

LMSD says it will continue to do air quality tests on all buildings over the next few weeks.