6 year old South Jersey author, raises money to donate books

This South Jersey student is not only making headlines, she is writing them too!



6-year-old Ka’Maya Shanelle recently published a book. Now, she is taking a unique approach to get her books inside of area schools.



Daily affirmations are a must in the Shanelle household. Ka’Maya and her mom Shana, have been reciting words of encouragement together for four years.



Now, at the age of six, Ka’Maya is ready to spread her positive messages to the world. “My mom inspired me to write a book. Her book is called “Rise,” said Ka’Maya. Shana used her love of words to release a book of poems in October.



One month later, Ka’Maya followed in her mom’s footsteps. “When she said to me she wanted to do a book, it was so surreal. I didn’t expect it to happen that fast,” said Shana.



Ka’Maya’s book “I Love Myself” took 3 months to complete. It is a coloring and tracing book filled with inspiring messages for kids.



Ka’Maya’s confidence is something her mom wants to instill in everyone. The mother-daughter duo is determined to get the books in front of as many kids as possible. The problem– schools budgets are getting slashed and administrators cannot afford to purchase the books. But, Ka’Maya had a plan.



“Mommy said we don’t have enough money. I said, mommy we can raise the money and that’s how the gofundme page came,” said Ka’Maya. The plan is to raise enough money to purchase 300 books for under-funded preschools in Philadelphia and Camden… and its working. “People keep buying the book. I keep on seeing these emails where people are buying the book,” said Ka’Maya.



Shana is using this book as a learning tool to teach Ka’Maya about business. “I Love myself ” is currently available on Amazon and other sites.

So far, Ka’maya is halfway to her goal of $3,000. To donate or learn more about this young author, click HERE.