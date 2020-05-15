4 Ways to Eat Healthy While Sticking to Your Grocery Budget

Beth Stark, RDN, LDN, Weis Markets Manager of Nutrition and Lifestyle Initiatives provided tips to eat healthy while not spending too much money!
- Take inventory of the foods (especially those that are fresh!) you have in the house and use those to determine the meals you plan to cook. From there, write a detailed list that follows the layout of the store and groups foods that are in the same aisles. This trick helps to reduce food waste as it encourages and keeps you on track when shopping so you can efficiently get in and out of the grocery store.
- Use 1/2 of the ground meat called for in a recipe and sub beans in for the rest. This works particularly well for tacos, burritos, sloppy joes, casseroles, nachos and soups. As an added bonus you boost plant-based protein and fiber while trimming fat, calories and cost. Use the remainder of the meat for a whole new dish!
- Reduce how much meat you eat at a meal and make up for it with grains, fruits and vegetables. This technique also aligns with what the MyPlate recommendations are for shaping the center of the plate around fruits, vegetables and grains vs. meat alone.
- We are all cooking and eating a lot more pasta these days and it’s an easy meal to enjoy with a plant-based spin.
- Improper storage or confusion about sell buy/best buy/use by dates are 2 top reasons why food is wasted in the U.S.