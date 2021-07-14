3 Philadelphia men arrested for trafficking 37 firearms in Delaware Valley

Three men have been arrested for trafficking firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney Office Tyron Gresham, 24; Nasim Smalls, 24; and Aaron Walker, 20, all of Philadelphia were allegedly obtaining and reselling guns.

The investigation found that Gresham purchased these firearms from Dec. 19, 2019 through May 13, 2021.Of the 37 firearms purchased by Gresham, 17 were purchased in Bucks County, 16 in Philadelphia and four in Montgomery County.

Smalls and Walker, are not legally allowed to purchase or possess firearms. Investigators say the two men directed which firearms to purchase and handled the sales of the firearms to other individuals.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau initiated the investigation into Gresham’s firearms purchases after multiple red flags indicated that he was involved in “straw purchasing” firearms. A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm.

Just three of the 37 firearms have been recovered by police. One firearm was recovered on by Michigan State Police when they stopped a vehicle that was stolen out of New York state. The other two were recovered by Philadelphia Police.

A preliminary hearing for all three men is scheduled for July 21, 2021.