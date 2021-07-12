3 men charged after ‘ghost gun’ deal in Ardmore turns deadly

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Layth Evans of Philadelphia. Lower Merion Township Police say the murder took place in Ardmore.

Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia were arrested on Sunday.

Investigators say Evans was found on Saturday afternoon behind the wheel of a car with a gun shot wound to the face. The car was parked in the 100 block of Ardmore Avenue.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, Colbert and Smith arranged a meeting with Evans in order to purchase a ghost gun, which is a gun that is untraceable because it does not have a serial number.

At some point during the transaction Colbert allegedly shot and killed Evans.

Hours later a man named Dorian Harris showed up the Lower Merion Township Police Department to tell police that his roommate, who was Colbert had stolen and used his gun.

Harris turned over the weapon to detectives. Harris is being charged with illegally transferring a firearm. According to police he was not there during the shooting.