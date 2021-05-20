3 Dead; 2 Injured in Car Crash on Kelly Drive

Police say that 3 teenagers are dead and two others injured after a traffic crash on Kelly Drive. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/IYpokbjM2t — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) May 20, 2021

Philadelphia police say that 3 teenagers are dead and two other people are recovering in the hospital after a car crash along Kelly Drive.

It happened around 9 O’clock on Wednesday night near North Ferry Road.

Investigators say an 18 year-old woman was driving a car with three other passengers when she lost control and crashed into another car. That 18 year-old woman and two 17 year-old males died in that crash.

The fourth passenger of that car is a man in his 20’s. Medics took him to Temple University Hospital. The driver of the other car is a 65 year-old man. Medics took him to Einstein hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.

Police did not release the identity of the victims.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.