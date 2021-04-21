Tomorrow is Earth Day and The American Lung Association just released the results of its 22nd annual “State of the Air” report, an annual air quality “report card” that tracks Americans` exposure nationwide to unhealthful levels of ozone and particle pollution.

The report ranked the Philadelphia region at #21. This means we’re exposed to an unhealthy level of ozone air pollution.

The good news is there are things we can do to fix this.



Today Molly Pisciottano, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association, joins us with tips for Philadelphians to breathe easier.