2 killed in separate Southwest Philadelphia shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say they got several 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. at 51st and Springfield.

Investigators say that someone shot a 35 year-old man in the neck and chest. Police found the victim on the sidewalk. They took him to Presbyterian Medical Center. Medics pronounced him dead shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Just a few minutes later, police say that someone shot 28 year-old man at 7200 Elmwood Avenue. Police found the victim lying in the parking lot between two businesses. Investigators say someone shot him twice in the chest. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Police do not think the shootings are related.

Investigators did not release a description of the shooter in either incidents, but were able to find surveillance footage at both scenes.