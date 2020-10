A man and woman are dead and a girl is in the hospital after a house fire at the 2200 block of Pierce Street.

Firefighters got the call around 12:40 Wednesday morning.

They had to pull three people from the home.

Firefighters confirmed that a man and woman died in this house fire. A girl is recovering from her injuries. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/KF8u8OvR2D — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) October 21, 2020

Fire crews placed the fire under control around 1:11 a.m.

Officials say the girl is in stable condition at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.