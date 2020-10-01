$10K donation made to Police Athletic League

The Police Athletic League in Philadelphia, known as PAL, just received a $10,000 donation from Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of PHL17.

It happened at the PAL center in Wynnefield. Its mission is to help local charities and non-profit organizations.

For more than seven decades, PAL centers have focused on building life changing relationships between officers and the children they serve and protect.

PHL17 Vice President and General Manager Vince Giannini was on hand to present the check.

The Nexstar Media Foundation gives away nearly $350,000 in donations every year.