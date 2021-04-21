1 Dead, 1 Injured after shooting at Lehigh County Wawa

Police in Upper Macungie Township say two people are dead following a shooting incident at the Wawa along Schantz Road and Route 100. Police say the suspected shooter is among the dead.

Police say they got a call for shots fired around 4:50 on Wednesday morning.

They say the male driver of a white Toyota Corolla shot at woman’s car while she was driving along Route 22.

According to investigators, the woman did not realize her car was struck by gunfire and was unhurt, so she went to the Wawa to get a breakfast sandwich. Upon leaving the restaurant, officials say she noticed a bullet hole in her car.

At this same time, police say the male driver who had fired that shot pulled into the same Wawa and started opening fire. Police say the driver of a Jeep was hit by gunfire. That driver is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the shooter also shot at a man pumping gas into his truck. That man died from his injuries.

Officials say the shooter ran south on Route 100 then shot and killed himself.

A state trooper was also struck by a car while assisting in traffic control. He is expected to be okay.

A worker at the Wawa was credited by police for helping bring both customers and workers to safety. Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin said the worker heard the gunfire, then ushered customers inside to safety, warned his co-workers, and then locked the store doors.

Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved and police have yet to determine a motive.