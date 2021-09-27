What channel are the Eagles on? PHL17!

For those of you in the Philadelphia area you can catch the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Dallas Cowboys on PHL17. This Monday Night Football Match up begins at 7:30 with a the Post Game Show to follow with PHL17’s own Nick Foley and Mike Missanelli from 97.5 The Fanatic.

Here is where you can find PHL17

Looking for PHL17 on the dial? You came to the right place. For cord cutters PHL17 is a broadcast channel which means you don’t need cable, or a streaming service– just an antenna.

Over-the-air: 17.1

Xfinity: 17/807

Verizon Fios: 17/517

Directv and Dish Network: 17