Did you know that a massive battle in the American Revolution happened right in our backyards? We talk to filmmaker Scott Randolph about the Battle of Crooked Billet, which took place in present day Hatboro, PA.

A monument dedicated to this battle currently stands at Crooket Billet Elementary School in Hatboro. The original monument was built in 1861, and the elementary school has restored it to look almost identical to its original design. The Hatboro-Horsham School District commemorates this battle each year, keeping its memory alive. Learn more about the monument in the segment below.