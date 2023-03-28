Rebecca Rhynhart is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As the former City Controller of Philadelphia, Rhynhart was the first woman to ever be elected for the role.

Rhynhart says, “I’m running for mayor because I believe in Philadelphia. Change can’t wait and it starts right here, right now. Join us.”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Public Safety Declare a citywide emergency Implement and fully fund proven intervention strategies Get illegal guns off our streets Address lawlessness on our streets occurring in recent years while progressing with criminal justice reform Implement recommended actions from the Controller’s 2022 audit of the Police Department Create Long-term Investments in Neighborhoods and Residents

Opioid Crisis Deploy more Police Officers to Kensington and increase foot patrols Implement Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion for low-level offenders, a program that has been successful in other cities Break up the open-air drug market through a Drug Market Intervention focused on dealers Appoint an Opioid Czar who will report directly to the mayor to coordinate the city’s response Implement robust community responder teams with representatives from appropriate city departments to offer services to those suffering from addiction Streamline intake at city-contracted facilities to ensure that those seeking treatment receive the care they need until they can be placed in long-term treatment.

Economic Development Reduce Red Tape and Bureaucracy Rethink our Tax System More than double the number of black-owned businesses Increase number of workers with skills that employers want Create strong retail districts in every neighborhood

Housing and homelessness Increase affordable home ownership Keep residents in their homes and curb first-time homelessness Increase supply of affordable rental properties and fight corporate evictions Support and help residents experiencing homelessness access permanent housing

Education Appoint a school board aligned with long-term vision for the school district Increase school funding, transparency, and accountability Align city services to nurture our students and improve our schools Provide resources and opportunities to help students achieve Provide safe environments and safe climates in all of our schools Recruit, retain, and diversify our educational workforce

Arts and Culture Appoint a deputy mayor of art and cultural affairs Weave arts and culture into every department Provide funding for the arts Utilize the arts to uplift our least advantaged neighborhoods Work with foundations and the private sector to build affordable creative living and working spaces for our artists Be a strong advocate for arts and culture



You can find out more about Rebecca Rhynhart’s Campaign, here